Rotary International District 7040 District Governor Gerry Lambert (right) recently presented a 2018-19 Rotary Citation with Silver Distinction to Rotary Club of Potsdam President Duane Pelkey. The award was presented to the club “for helping Rotary be the inspiration in the lives of people all over the world.” The Potsdam Rotary meets Wednesdays at noon at Ponderosa Steakhouse in Potsdam. Guests are welcome. Rotary Club of Potsdam Photo

