POTSDAM —Brandon LaShomb was recently installed as the 2019-2020 vice president of the Rotary Club of Potsdam.
LaShomb graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 2008 and from SUNY Potsdam in 2012, where he received a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a minor in music business.
After graduating from college, LaShomb worked locally at entry-level positions, and then moved to New York City. But it was not long before he decided Potsdam was his home, and he started with Community Bank N.A. in 2015. There, he advanced from Electronic Banking, through Trust Services, to Commercial Banking.
LaShomb says he is a firm believer in community involvement and networking. He credits his success to his relationship with Rotary, the St. Lawrence Leadership Institute, and community support.
He looks to augment the growing number of professionals in the area through chairing the St. Lawrence County Young Professional Network. LaShomb also serves as the treasurer of the Potsdam Community Dog Park and as a committee member of the St. Lawrence Leadership Institute.
LaShomb is the son of Kimberly and John LaShomb Sr., and the grandson of Gordon and the late Eileen Perry, and Barbara and the late William LaShomb.
The Potsdam Rotary Club meets each Wednesday at noon at Ponderosa Steakhouse in Potsdam. Guests are welcome.
