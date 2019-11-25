Cora Capozzi of St. Lawrence Central School, a student in the Health Careers program at BOCES Seaway Tech, is the Rotary Club of Potsdam BOCES Student of the Month for October. At a Rotary luncheon honoring Capozzi, she met with Potsdam Rotarians and was commended for her academic excellence by Seaway Tech School instructor Richelle Cisco. Left to right: Potsdam Rotary President Duane Pelkey, Cisco, Capozzi and Rotary Vocational Service Chair Paul McGrath. The Potsdam Rotary Club meets at noon at Ponderosa Steakhouse in Potsdam each Wednesday. Guests are welcome. Rotary Club of Potsdam Photo
