Rotary Club of Potsdam welcomes guest speaker

Lindsay Payne, owner of Access Imaging and registered ultrasound technologist, recently spoke at the Rotary Club of Potsdam noon meeting. Access Imaging offers both physician-ordered diagnostic ultrasound imaging and 3D/4D prenatal ultrasound imaging for women and families who would like to see their baby or babies -- both in the patient’s home or preferred location. The Potsdam Rotary Club meets at noon at the Potsdam Town Hall community room every Wednesday. Guests are welcome. Potsdam Rotary President Duane Pelkey, left, welcomes Lindsay Payne. Provided photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.