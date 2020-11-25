Route 11, County Road 812 closed Wednesday morning

STOCKHOLM — A tractor tailer jackknifed along Route 11 on Wednesday morning, halting traffic along the major artery.
The incident occurred somewhere just east of the Sandfordville bridge over the St. Regis River at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews from West Stockholm and Brasher-Winthrop fire departments responded.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew Denner said the highway was shut to traffic as crews cleared the accident and was still closed at 9:30 a.m. It’s unclear when the highway will be reopened.
Mr. Denner also said County Road 812 is shut down between Ogdensburg and Heuvelton due to utility poles down in the roadway.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.