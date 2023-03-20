GOUVERNEUR — No injuries are being reported by state police after a Watertown man fell asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle and crashed into a utility pole on Route 11 in the town of Rossie, according to Trooper Brandi M. Ashley, Public Information Officer for state police Troop B said.
Trooper Ashley said police responded to the area of 180 U.S. Route 11 shortly after 10 a.m. for a property damage crash.
Trooper Ashley went on to say that 58-year-old Donald W. Fairbanks, Jr. from Watertown, was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram and was ticketed for an unsafe lane change. The ticket is returnable to the Town of Gouverneur for a later date in April.
The utility pole is owned by National Grid, but there are not thought to be any power outages, Trooper Ashley said.
Mr. Fairbanks was traveling north on Route 11 in the town of Rossie, when he fell asleep, veered off the east shoulder of the road, and struck the National Grid utility pole, police say.
The vehicle was towed to Overhead Door in Watertown, Trooper Ashley said.
Both Mr. Fairbanks and a passenger were uninjured.
Route 11 was shut down for an extended period of time as there were power lines down.
