Route 11 shut down after driver falls asleep, crashes into utility pole

GOUVERNEUR — No injuries are being reported by state police after a Watertown man fell asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle and crashed into a utility pole on Route 11 in the town of Rossie, according to Trooper Brandi M. Ashley, Public Information Officer for state police Troop B said.

Trooper Ashley said police responded to the area of 180 U.S. Route 11 shortly after 10 a.m. for a property damage crash.

