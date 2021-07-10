CANTON — The Royal India Grill in Potsdam plans to open another location in Canton. The restaurant, which has received rave reviews in Potsdam, eyes opening the first week of August, according to owner Sangieta Chadha.
Ms. Chadha said that demand in Canton, primarily from college students, for their Indian food motivated the decision to open a location there.
“The students ask for delivery which means we had to charge for it, and sometimes we don’t have a delivery driver,” she said. So if we do a new location in Canton it would be convenient for college students.”
The Canton location, however, will differ in some key respects to its sibling store in Potsdam. For one, Ms. Chadha said that it will be takeout only. This means no formal dining amenities such as waiters or tablecloths, but there will be tables downstairs on which to eat if people don’t feel like taking their food to-go.
The takeout spot will also act as a convenience store, sort of like a New York City bodega. Ms. Chadha said there will be snacks, including special Indian treats, as well as cigarettes and other smoking paraphernalia. They will also sell hygiene products, among other things.
Although the new location is takeout only, the menu will be the same as that in Potsdam and will not be limited.
The new store will be located at 109 East Main St. in downtown Canton, where the old Busters used to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.