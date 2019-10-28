RUSSELL — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Justin E. Schultz, 26, of 379 Pyrites Russell Road, Friday with driving while intoxicated.
Deputies said at the time of his arrest, on West Road in the town, Mr. Schultz was stopped while operating a motor vehicle after he left the scene of a complaint in which he was involved in. It was later determined that his blood alcohol content was 0.10 percent. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
Mr. Schultz was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.