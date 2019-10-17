NORFOLK — A Russell man was arrested after state police said he stole a truck from his employer and abandoned it in South Carolina.
On Oct. 15 troopers charged Patrick A. Pierce, 30, of 94 Dana Hill Road, with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
Troopers said in June Mr. Pierce stole a 2005 Dodge pick-up truck from his employer in Norfolk.
The vehicle was located abandoned on Aug. 8 in South Carolina by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Mr. Pierce was released with a ticket returnable to Town Court.
