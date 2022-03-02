Gas prices around St. Lawrence County have gone up as high as $4.35 per gallon, with the hike largely due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to gasbuddy.com on Wednesday morning, the lowest gas prices of the five largest St. Lawrence County communities are found in Ogdensburg. Prices range from $3.79 to $3.99 per gallon in the city. Canton has the highest prices, ranging from $4.03 to $4.35.
Massena’s gas prices are all around $4.05 per gallon, and between $4.02 and $4.05 in Potsdam. Gouverneur also has some of the lowest gas prices in the county, ranging from $3.85 to $3.99, according to Gas Buddy. The website reports the New York state average price per gallon at $3.82.
In Watertown, prices range from $3.61 per gallon at Circle K to $3.73 per gallon at Stewart’s Shops and others.
Erica Komoroske, director of public affairs for Stewart’s Shops, described the petroleum market as “volatile.” Stewart’s has many locations throughout the north country.
“We are all concerned about the volatility and uncertainty of rising gas prices and even more concerned about the current situation in Ukraine. Please know that the increase cost in gas prices is beyond our control and we will do our best to minimize the impact on our customers,” she said in an emailed statement.
President Joseph R. Biden has imposed sanctions on Russia’s financial and technology sectors, but hasn’t yet imposed sanctions on imports of Russian crude oil.
Despite that, many U.S. companies that import crude oil aren’t buying it from Russia, according to a Bloomberg article published Tuesday, viewable at wdt.me/qsPwg2.
“January saw virtually zero U.S. imports of Russian crude, with some volumes slated to arrive in February and March purchased before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So far, there haven’t been any signs of fresh bookings as buyers look elsewhere for supply,” the article reads. “Russian oil made up only about 3% of all the crude shipments that arrived in the U.S. last year, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration show. U.S. imports of Russian crude so far in 2022 have dropped to the slowest annual pace since 2017, intelligence firm Kpler said.”
A report from Reuters on Tuesday says there are calls from Democratic and Republican politicians for the president to restrict Russian oil imports, but cutting off the supply could cause gas prices to jump even more.
“Company executives and individual traders at hubs in New York and the U.S. Gulf say they are worried Washington could authorize additional moves, and also do not want to be seen as funding the invasion,” the article says, at wdt.me/bPMZvT. “Crude futures have soared above $100 a barrel even though the United States and its NATO allies have not yet blocked Russian oil sales, worried it could feed inflation.”
The Washington Post reported that the United States and other world powers have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves, a move intended to reduce gasoline prices that have climbed rapidly in recent weeks, according to the International Energy Agency.
With crude oil prices climbing to well over $100 a barrel — and with some industry analysts predicting prices could hit $130 — the energy agency said its intent is to “send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
