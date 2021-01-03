COLTON — Ruth McWilliams was honored by the Colton Township Winterfest Committee with a plaque to be displayed on the Colton Town Hall Board Room wall for her dedication and leadership in bringing the annual Winterfest to fruition regardless of the hurdles the north country weather put in the way over the last fifteen years.
Ruth and her husband Joe are the former owners of Catamount Lodge on Route 56 in the area south of South Colton hamlet. They recently sold the property in order to spend more time near family in Virginia.
Ruth has been a dynamo of positivity for the town and the north country. She introduced barn quilts to the town and created a ballooning barn quilt trail for people to see. In order to have barn quilts they have to be made. She held many workshops teaching the skill to both adults and students as well as many she created herself. Barn quilts were made and sold to generate funds for activities.
The whitewater releases that occur six times a summer in the Stone Valley area were enhanced by a booth she manned providing valuable information. More information was available on sign boards in she designed in town. Colton and South Colton had information centers-another of her projects.
She chaired the Tourism and Beautification group that was active in encouraging tourism, improving the appearance of the town and maintaining town gardens and sites.
Although her winter months will be spent elsewhere, Ruth plans to remain active in town activities. Those in the town who have been fortunate to work with her will look forward to those opportunities.
Due to Covid Winterfest has been cancelled, however there is a chance that some isolated events may be able to be held. Information on any developments will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.