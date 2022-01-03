BRANTINGHAM — Snow may be a bit shy in falling this year so far, but even young snowmobilers know that can change in a heartbeat so they will take the required safety course as soon as they can.
In Lewis County, the next chance will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Snowmads Groomer Barn, 7761 Brantingham Rd.
The course is sponsored by the Brantingham Snowmobile Club, Inc, with lunch provided by the Snomads.
The youth-oriented course requires participants to be at least 10 years old to be able to receive the safety certificate.
Sledders between 10 and 13 years old need the certificate to ride a snowmobile on their own within 500 feet of an adult of 18 years or older and those that are between 14 and 17 years old must earn the certificate through the course to legally ride a snowmobile without any accompaniment by an adult.
To register for the course, call Heather Siless at 845-332-9930.
