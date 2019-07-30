HOGANSBURG — Two people, including a Massena woman, were charged following a 17-hour standoff with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police on July 25 in Hogansburg.
Faith S. Waite, 19, was charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal trespass. She was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and was released under the supervision of the Probation Department.
Ariwiio L. Swamp, 28, was arraigned on an outstanding warrant for felony counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree conspiracy, and a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing. He was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and was sent to the Franklin County jail without bail.
Swamp was Waite’s boyfriend, according to a press release from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department.
They said that about 1 p.m. July 25, tribal police went to 47 Kanowakon Road, Hogansburg to execute an arrest warrant and apprehend Swamp, who was reportedly inside at a family member’s residence with Waite. Police said their information also indicated that Swamp, a wanted fugitive who was being sought on multiple felony charges across several cases, was in possession of a firearm.
He had previously been arrested by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department in March 2015 after allegedly arming and barricading himself while police were attempting to arrest him.
During the most recent incident, police said they surrounded the residence and attempted to “communicate and command” with Swamp and Waite to exit the residence.
“Despite constant and continuous attempts to communicate with Swamp and Waite by SRMTPD, neither responded during the 17 hour standoff. Both were given innumerable opportunities to both communicate via phone calls made to their personal cellular phones, as well as calls made to an additional cell phone that SRMTPD deployed through a window in attempts to communicate with Swamp and Waite,” police said in their press release.
They said Swamp and Waite were observed blocking the windows with objects to prevent officers from seeing inside, and both also refused to communicate with family members.
“Every attempt was made to initiate communication and for both subjects to exit the building to answer the active arrest warrant and to vacate the premises according to the property owner’s wishes. At approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday morning July 25, left with no alternative, SRMTPD were forced to enter the residence to extricate both Swamp and Waite,” police said.
They said that, upon initial entry, Swamp and Waite verbally refused to surrender and made threats toward officers. After a brief negotiation, they surrendered to police and were taken into custody without incident. A loaded rifle with a high-capacity magazine was found in the bathroom where Swamp and Waite had been confined.
Additional charges for both Swamp and Waite relating to this incident are pending.
