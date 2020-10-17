AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has announced it has included the community of Six Nations of the Grand River to the list of exclusion areas within the 300-mile travel radius.
The decision to add Six Nations to the travel exclusion is in response to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in their community.
During the past week, Six Nations experienced 47 new cases of COVID-19, with 14 active cases and 33 probable cases.
The Tribe’s EOC is reminding individuals that COVID-19 remains a significant threat to Native communities, as underlying health conditions are more prevalent compared to other communities. As a result, the EOC stresses the need to refrain from traveling beyond the 300-mile travel radius or to the following exclusion areas: Six Nations of the Grand River, Kahnawà:ke, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Greater Toronto Area, New York City, and Long Island.
Individuals who travel beyond the 300-mile travel radius or to an identified exclusion area must quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor symptoms. For a list of symptoms, please visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
Individuals are asked to continue placing the overall health and safety of Akwesasne, Six Nations of the Grand River, and Kahnawà:ke as a priority. Wear a mask in public places, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and do not gather in large groups for private gatherings.
For any community member or employee of local school districts and businesses wanting a COVID-19 test, a free drive-thru collection clinic is being held on October 15th, 20th and 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the former IGA Building (located across from the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort). A free Flu shot clinic is being held on the same days, with vaccinations being conducted until 5:00 p.m.
If you have a non-medical emergency matter or require essential items, please call the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at 518-320-0019 or Family Advocates Office at 518-358-3021.
