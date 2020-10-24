AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced additional COVID-19 test collections will be conducted in November for Akwesasne residents and non-member employees of local schools and businesses. Individuals who received a prior coronavirus test are also eligible to get retested.
Staff from Mountain Medical Services will be at the former IGA Building located at 850 Route 37 in Akwesasne on Nov. 3, 10 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for COVID-19 Test Collection.
Community members and employees are encouraged to place the health and safety of Akwesasne as a priority by receiving a FREE COVID-19 test. The tests will be Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, the most commonly used test, and requires a swab be inserted in the nostril to take a sample that is sent to lab for testing.
Individuals must bring a tribal identification card, Band Card, or Nation Red Card to the testing site. Non-member residents and employees of Akwesasne are also eligible and should bring their driver’s license to the testing site.
The appropriate forms will be on-site to complete prior to receiving the test. Please follow the designated traffic pattern and enter the test site across from the casino’s main entrance.
The turnaround time for test results is from 2 to 10 days, if you have a verified direct exposure to a person testing positive and/or have possible symptoms you are urged to contact your primary provider for guidance and practice self-quarantining.
A COVID-19 test can also be scheduled by contacting the Massena Hospital at 315-769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at 518-521-3322.
For more information, contact Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at 518-358-3141.
