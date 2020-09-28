AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is continuing to take a phased approach for the easing of protective measures in response to COVID-19.
Effective Friday, the non-essential travel radius for residents of Akwesasne’s southern portion and those subject to the Tribe’s jurisdiction was expanded to 300 miles (482 kilometers) in both the United States and Canada, with the exception of the following locations due to increased infections: Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Greater Toronto Area, New York City and Long Island.
The Tribe’s EOC, in conjunction with the Compliance Department, also announced that off-premise alcohol sales is permitted between the hours of noon to 10 p.m.
Individuals who travel outside of the travel radius for non-essential reasons are reminded that they must self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Do not travel in the community and monitor your symptoms. For a list of symptoms, please visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to public health, so Akwesasne residents and employees are encouraged to receive a free test by contacting Massena Hospital at 315-769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at 518-521-3322.
Please continue placing the overall health and safety of Akwesasne as a priority. Wear a mask in public places, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and refrain from any unnecessary travel beyond the travel radius.
If you have a non-medical emergency matter or require essential items, please call the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at 518-320-0019 or Family Advocates Office at 518-358-3021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.