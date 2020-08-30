AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has expanded the travel radius and removed the curfew for the southern portion of Akwesasne. Travel is now permitted up to 100 miles into both the United States and Canada—excluding the City of Montreal.
The decision to remove the curfew and expand the travel radius is due to the low number of active cases being reported by public health agencies throughout the region. Montreal however, continues to report the highest number of confirmed cases in Canada and travel is discouraged.
Based on the current situation, the Tribe’s EOC removed the curfew for Akwesasne’s southern portion.
People who travel outside of the radius are reminded of the requirement to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. People are asked to monitor symptoms and not to travel. Common symptoms include a sustained fever of 100.4 degrees or more, difficulty breathing or a cough, amongst other indicators. For a list of symptoms, please visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
The EOC asks individuals to please be respectful of all protective measures being prescribed, as it is intended to keep the community safe. COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to public health, so wear a mask in public places, practice social distancing, wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds with warm water, and refrain from any unnecessary travel beyond the travel radius.
For any local resident or non-member employee of an Akwesasne business seeking a COVID-19 test, please contact Massena Hospital at 315- 769-4321 or Mountain Medical at 518-521-3322. The test is free, but please bring a tribal identification care, Band Card, or Nation Red Card to the testing site and state you are a resident or employee of Akwesasne.
