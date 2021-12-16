AKWESASNE — Three conditional cultivation licenses have been issued as the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe launches its regulated cannabis industry.
A prepared statement from Brendan White, director of communications for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, said the issuance of three conditional cultivation licenses in December is the culmination of several years of work to launch a regulated cannabis market in Akwesasne.
The first three licenses were issued to local entrepreneurs, who demonstrated a commitment to the Tribe’s Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance, adopted by Tribal Council in June, according to White, who said the ordinance is the first in the country that licenses tribal members and tribal-member owned businesses.
The three conditional licenses were issued to Bank Side Flowering Company, owned by Noah Mitchell, First Americans, LLC, owned by Rick Hamelin, and Tru Bloom, owned by Vance Thompson.
“We acknowledge the effort, and the personal investments of the entrepreneurs behind the business ventures that received conditional cultivation licenses,” the prepared statement said, “Each of these enterprises have committed to robust guidelines that ensure the public health and safety of our community, and a commitment to follow Tribal law.”
Conditional licenses allow for cultivation to begin, and a full license is pending facility inspection prior to any cannabis leaving the premises, according to the press release, which states tribally licensed businesses will contribute fees that will be used to support community-based programs and services in the same manner that tobacco and convenience store associations do.
Marijuana remains an illegal and controlled substance by the federal government, with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration advising state and tribal governments to adopt robust regulations that conform to federal guidelines, according to White’s release, which states the Tribal Council followed this advice with their adult use ordinance.
Legalization and decriminalization of marijuana took place in New York state during March, after which the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe formed a Cannabis Control Board, adopted Tribal laws and opened a Cannabis Compliance Office, which manages the application process for licenses, works closely with applicants, manages background checks and ensures compliance with Tribal law, with review and oversight proved by the control board, according to the prepared statement.
“Public health and safety are at the forefront of all our discussions. Cannabis and its use for adult recreation and medicine is now a regulated, tested, and legal enterprise for our licensed businesses,” Allyson Mitchell, chair of the Cannabis Control Board, said in the news release. “Each of these businesses provided substantive applications and worked closely with our Cannabis Compliance Office to meet approval requirements.”
In addition to the three conditional cultivation licenses, provisional approval, which does not allow for cultivation to begin, has been granted to several other applicants, according to White.
Granting provisional approval allows companies to begin construction, buy equipment, hire employees, and begin growing, according to White, but they will not be able to sell to retailers until their completed facilities and operations have been inspected by the Cannabis Control Board.
The Cannabis Compliance Office is currently processing retail applications and anticipates issuing these licenses in early 2022, according to the release.
