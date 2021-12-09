AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Mohawk Assembly of God announced that free food boxes will be distributed to the Akwesasne community on Monday, December 13th. The food boxes will be available from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m, or while supplies last, at the former-IGA Building, 850 State Route 37.
The food distribution will have as many as 1,500 boxes available that contain milk, yogurt and other dairy products; as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.
All Tribe members are eligible to receive a free food box. Individuals are also able to pick up a food box for family members and others who are unable to attend.
To pick up a food box:
— All traffic must use the IGA’s main entrance located at the traffic light;
— Individuals must bring a Tribal Identification Card, Band Card or Nation Red Card;
— Must wear a mask while picking up and must remain in vehicle; and
— Must respect social distancing and your patience is appreciated.
This food distribution is sponsored by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Mohawk Assembly of God; in collaboration with City Serve and Rural Compassion.
For more information, contact the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Compliance Department at 518-358-2273 or the Mohawk Assembly of God at 518-358-2456.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.