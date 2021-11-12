OGDENSBURG — A bumped up salary appears to be what was needed to attract more applicants to the economic development director position at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
The director position is needed more than ever, according to OBPA Board of Directors Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns, given the recent news that the state will close Ogdensburg Correctional Facility in the spring.
During its regular meeting on Wednesday, the board was updated on the search for a new director, a search that struck out the first time around when the Personnel Committee was only able to interview one applicant.
That caused the OBPA to increase the minimum salary from $65,000 to $85,000 to attract more qualified and experienced candidates. The deadline for applications was Nov. 5, according to Chief Financial Officer Patricia A. Nisco, who added that the Personnel Committee will review 17 resumes for the position during a Nov. 18 meeting.
“Funny thing an additional $20,000 will do, eh?” Mr. Burns joked.
At the end of the meeting, Mr. Burns, who is also an Ogdensburg Correctional employee, said he is putting the OBPA “on notice” that it needs to do whatever is needed to bring new jobs to the area. State officials announced earlier this week that the Ogdensburg prison is one of six state prisons that will be closing in March 2022.
According to a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson, Ogdensburg Correctional has a staff of 268, and it has been reported that no employees are expected to be laid off as they can be transferred.
“I think it’s important that the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, understanding our mission, will certainly cooperate with any level of government — whether it be state level, county level or the city level — in doing everything we can to foster economic growth in the area to make up for any loss of jobs and also to create additional potential jobs in this area,” Mr. Burns said.
“I think all of us hate to see anyone lose their job, we’re a pretty close-knit family here in the north country and I just want to put everyone on notice that it’s my intention to do whatever we can do here at the Bridge and Port Authority,” he said.
Following the meeting, Mr. Burns said that the economic developer will be even more valuable now as OBPA tries to help offset the loss of Ogdensburg Correctional.
“In light of the OCF closure, that position is even more important for our area,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.