WATERTOWN — Local government sales tax collection began the year strongly across the tri-county area, with Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each seeing double-digit percent growth in January compared to the same month a year ago.
Lewis County realized the highest percent growth — 19.3% — among the three counties, according to data from the state Comptroller’s office, with collections going from $1.1 million in January 2022 to $1.3 million this past month, a $200,000 increase.
St. Lawrence County saw its collections rise 11.8%, or by $600,000, from $5.8 million a year ago to $6.4 million this year. Jefferson County’s year-over-year receipts rose by $700,000, from $7 million in January 2022 to $7.7 million in January 2023, representing a 10.2% increase.
The city of Ogdensburg, which began collecting its own sales tax revenue in March, collected $200,000 in January.
Oswego County saw similar percent gains in collections as its neighboring counties, going from $4.3 million in January 2022 to $4.8 million this past month, a $500,000, or 11.7%, increase. Collections in the city of Oswego remained steady at $1.4 million, roughly the same as last year.
Statewide, local sales tax collections increased by 9.2%, according to the Comptroller’s office, totaling $1.89 billion in January, a $159 million increase from January 2022.
“As we head into a new year, local sales tax growth remains quite strong,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement. “Consumer spending and a strong labor market have buoyed sales tax growth even as prices remain elevated. Local governments should budget cautiously as this growth may level off sooner than they expect.”
