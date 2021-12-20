WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County realized the third highest percentage increase in local sales tax revenue of all 62 counties in the state in November, according to data released Monday by the state comptroller’s office.
The county’s sales tax receipts rose 32% in November from the same month in 2020, going from $4.2 million in 2020 to $5.5 million this past November, a $1.3 million increase. Only Rockland and Cayuga counties saw higher percent increases.
Jefferson County realized a 22.2%, or $1.3 million, increase, going from $5.9 million in November 2020 to $7.2 million this year. Lewis County saw a $200,000, or 20.6% increase, from $900,000 last November to $1.1 million in November 2021.
For the first 11 months of 2021, Jefferson County’s sales tax revenue is up $16.6 million over the same months in 2020, going from $72.1 million last year to $88.7 million this year, a 23.2% increase. For the months of January through November, St. Lawrence County’s revenues are up 17.3%, from $57.3 in 2020 to $67.2 in 2021, a $9.9 million increase. Lewis County’s revenue has increased 19.4% year over year, from $11.7 million last year to $14 million this year, a $2.3 million increase.
Oswego County saw an 18.6% increase, or $500,000, in sales tax revenue from November 2020 to November 2021, from $3.5 million last year to $4.2 million this year. The city of Oswego saw its revenue in November rise 25.1% over the same month a year ago, from $1.1 million in 2020 to $1.3 million, a $200,000 increase.
For the year so far, the county has seen revenue increase 11.2%, or $5 million, from $44.2 million in 2020 to $49.2 million in 2021. The city’s revenue has grown 16.8%, or $2.3 million, from $13.4 million in the first 11 months of 2020 to $15.7 million during the same period this year.
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement that local sales tax collection grew by 17.5% in November compared to the same month a year ago. Overall, collections totaled almost $16 billion, up $235 million over November 2020. The totals also surpass the pre-pandemic totals of November 2019 by 9.2%, or $133 million.
“As has been the case the past several months, November’s sales tax collections were greatly improved over last year,” Mr. DiNapoli said. “Although the bulk of holiday spending is expected to be reflected in December collections, November collections may have benefited from earlier shopping this year.”
