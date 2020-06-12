WATERTOWN — Sales tax revenue across the north country dropped more than 30 percent in May compared to the same month last, about on par with what the rest of the state experienced due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Jefferson County saw a $2.4 million, or 38.4 percent, decrease in May, dropping from $6.3 million last year to $3.9 million this year. St. Lawrence County’s revenue declined $1.1 million, a 33.2 percent drop from last year’s $4.6 million to $3.1 million. Lewis County was off 36.2 percent, or $300,000, collecting $900,000 in May 2019 compared to $600,000 this May.
Statewide, sales tax revenues dropped 32.3 percent, according to date released Friday by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Sales tax collections for counties and cities in May totaled $918 million, or $437 million less than 2019.
“We anticipated that sales tax revenues would continue to drop because of COVID-19 but the May sales tax figures show just how deep it is cutting into municipal finances,” Mr. DiNapoli said in a statement.
“Sales tax revenues are vital funding not only for the state but for municipalities like counties and cities as well,” he said. “The federal government needs to step up and provide financial help to states and local governments hit hard by this virus to avoid severe cuts to critical services.”
Sales tax collections were strong in the north country for the first three months of the year, before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the shutdown of all nonessential businesses and services in late March.
Jefferson County, for instance, experienced a 23.3 spike in collections in March compared to March 2019, going from $5.9 million last year to $7.3 million this year.
Overall, for the first five months of 2020, the three counties collectively have seen a $3.9 million drop in revenue. Jefferson County’s revenue between January and May decreased 7.6 percent, or $2.2 million, going from $28.6 million in those months last year to $26.4 million this year. St. Lawrence County’s declined 6.8 percent, or $1.5 million, from $22.8 million in 2019 to $21.3 million this year. Lewis County was off $200,000, or 5.6 percent, going from $4.6 million last year to $4.4 million in 2020.
Oswego County fared similarly, with revenues dropping 33.8 percent, or $1.2 million, in May versus May 2019, going from $3.7 million last year to $2.5 this year. For the period of January to May, revenues were off 4.4 percent, or $800,000, going from $17.6 million during that period in 2019 to $16.8 million this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.