RUSSELL — A new salt and sand storage facility at 3896 County Route 24 in Russell is nearly complete, as is a truck storage garage on the same parcel.
St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said the county received a $400,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to help with the cost of the new storage facility, which he said will house a blend of salt and sand used to de-ice roadways during winter.
He said the site, where construction started June 9, is already being used to store nearly 4,000 cubic yards of salt-sand mixture, but won’t be entirely complete until February.
“We have material in the facility already in Russell,” Mr. Chambers said. “We are basically completing the interior lights, which are not yet installed, but the structure itself is up, and we’re using it.”
Mr. Chambers said the storage facility also has the benefit of protecting the environment from runoff by providing dry storage for the sand-salt mixture.
The structure, he said, is 60 feet by 110 feet. The truck storage garage next to it is 60-by-140 feet.
Mr. Chambers said the need for the garage arose from the need to protect the trucks and equipment from winter elements, which deteriorate them over time and delay response times due to having to scrape off ice.
“Starting a piece of equipment in cold weather creates a lot of wear and tear, so maintenance cost on equipment should be reduced as well,” he said.
He said the truck garage should be complete in a few weeks, and that four trucks will operate out of it.
Construction of another salt-sand storage facility is underway in Lisbon, at 522 County Route 28A.
Mr. Chambers said the Lisbon space is identical to the one in Russell, but that it won’t be storing anything until mid-December. He said the whole thing should be complete by the middle of January.
“From an employee standpoint, providing a much better facility for our employees is something we desired. And from a logistical standpoint, having another outpost helps with delivering materials in a more expedient manner,” Mr. Chambers said. “So there’s a lot of positives for making this move.”
