CARDINAL, ONTARIO — A salvage plan has been approved by the Unified Command overseeing the ship stuck in the St. Lawrence Seaway off Galop Island.
Salvage operations are planned to begin Thursday afternoon, according to Ensign Josoph Neff of the United States Coast Guard.
An estimated 5,000 metric tons of iron ore will be removed from the vessel and offloaded onto awaiting barges to lighten the vessel.
The Seaway in the vicinity of Galop Island will be closed to all vessel traffic during salvage operations.
The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a 740-foot vessel, ran aground Sunday evening en route to Quebec City. The vessel is loaded with iron ore and ships fuel.
The Coast Guard continues to work with federal, state, local, tribal, and Canadian agencies to ensure the protection of natural resources and the transportation infrastructure of the St. Lawrence Seaway.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
