Samarco’s manslaughter case sent to county court

OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg man facing a manslaughter charge for allegedly causing the death of his infant daughter had his case transferred to St. Lawrence County Court for grand jury action.
Appearing virtually from the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Trevor J. Samarco, 34, of 423 Belmont Courts, had further proceedings on his second-degree manslaughter charge, a Class C felony, in Ogdensburg City Court before Judge Marcia L. LeMay.
The arrest stems from an investigation into a report on May 11 at 11:31 a.m. of an unresponsive 11-month-old baby at his residence. Samarco allegedly “recklessly” caused the death of his daughter Amelia by leaving her unattended in the bathtub, according to the felony complaint filed by city police.
Samarco’s counsel, Amy L. Dona from the county Conflict Defender’s Office, asked that city court divest this matter to the grand jury and Judge LeMay agreed.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua asked Judge LeMay if Samarco could be released to the supervision of probation or released on his own recognizance so he could begin his sentence for a first-degree criminal contempt charge he had been found guilty of in county court.
On June 17, Samarco was sentenced by Judge Gregory P. Storie to a minimum of one year and four months to a maximum of four years in state prison.
“He will be released on his recognizance at the request of the DA’s office,” stated Judge LeMay.
Once the proceedings were complete, Samarco tried to speak several times and Ms. Dona told him not to speak and that she would talk to him after.
This is not the first time Samarco has spoken in court against the advice of counsel.
At his arraignment on May 11 in city court, Samarco stated that city police were corrupt and “making me look bad by charging me with second-degree manslaughter.”
Samarco had also addressed Judge Marcia L. LeMay, who told him not to say anything to her and that police could use anything he said against him.
“How I get second-degree manslaughter is beyond me,” Samarco said. “Your honor, I feel like it’s a ploy to make me look like a bad guy.”
