OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Canton Health Center, located at 39 West Main St., is now offering same-day appointments by calling 315-379-4700. The Canton Health Center is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
CHMC recognizes with the COVID-19 epidemic, accessing healthcare is challenging. Our providers are offering convenient care to all ages when you and your family need it. They are ready to take on new patients or catch up with returning patients and make sure they are up-to-date with their healthcare needs.
Due to COVID-19, walk-in patients are not being taken at this time; please call ahead to make an appointment.
