CANTON — Incumbent Sandra W. “Sandy” Santamoor will remain St. Lawrence County clerk for another four years, winning re-election Tuesday by nearly 4,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
Mrs. Santamoor, a Republican, defeated Democratic candidate Janet Otto-Cassada, with 10,282 votes to 6,472.
Deputy county clerk for a dozen years, Mrs. Santamoor, 56, Canton, has been in charge of the county clerk’s office since May 1, when former County Clerk Mary Lou Rupp died of cancer.
Mrs. Santamoor previously told the Times the office is running smoothly and the training she received from Mrs. Rupp was invaluable.
“It feels great. I’m very pleased with the turnout for sure. I have very big shoes to fill but I will do my best,” Mrs. Santamoor said. “There won’t be any big changes right away. Obviously Mary Lou had everything running really well.“
But over time she said she would like to make a few changes. In the meantime, “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” she said.
“But I will be talking with the employees and the department heads and where we can improve we will,” she said. “I want to thank everybody who helped me. There are too many to mention but it is certainly not a venture that you can take on your own. And I want to thank Janet too. We ran a clean race and running for office is not an easy thing to do and we stuck to the issues and I appreciate that.”
Mrs. Otto-Cassada, 63, Waddington, has been the mayor of Waddington for 12 years and has worked as a clerk for the Department of Motor Vehicles for more than 20 years.
The county clerk oversees the county clerk’s office as well as the main DMV office in Canton and satellite offices in Ogdensburg, Gouverneur and Massena.
Both candidates campaigned on seeking to increase revenue for the county by handling more motor vehicle transactions from downstate auto dealers.
“I would just like to thank everyone who voted in the county. I’m just proud of the campaign that we ran,” Mrs. Otto-Cassada said. “I’m proud of my campaign manger, Eric Squires, my husband Bruce, my son Daniel and for the bipartisan support I did receive. The county clerk‘s office and the DMV will go on doing wonderful things and I am glad to be a part of that and continuing my work as a DMV clerk helping to raise money for St. Lawrence County.”
The job pays $86,314 a year.
