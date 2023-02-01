SARANAC LAKE — Rome wasn’t built in a day. And the Winter Carnival Ice Palace won’t be, either. But the Ice Palace Workers 101 are working hard and around the clock to build the Palace, a Colosseum this year, in five days — a feat which took 20 years in ancient Rome.
Of course, Romans weren’t working with finicky ice, an unusually warm January and a deadline — the start of Carnival on Friday.
The IPW’s original plan was to start construction on Jan. 20, but it took nine more days for the ice to get thick enough to work with. It’s still pretty thin, though.
“It feels good,” IPW 101 director Dean Baker said on Sunday, the first day of the build. “I wish it was a little thicker. But it’s thick enough to build with.”
Asked how thick the ice is, Baker pointed to the blocks being stacked around 100 feet away and said only “about that thick.” The ice looked to be a little under a foot thick.
Baker said he was down at the site every day over the past few weeks, measuring the ice, clearing snow off and hoping to start as soon as possible. A crew armed with shovels and snowblowers cleared off heavy snow from the surface on Saturday.
Winter Carnival Committee chair Jeff Branch said the last week has been full of people asking, “Will you have it?” and some “naysayers” who believed there wouldn’t be an Ice Palace this year. But he said they’ve had worse conditions for a Palace than this in the past.
“It feels good. I was just telling Rob (Russell) that a lot of stress and pressure is off now,” Branch said. “It’s crunch time. Get ’er done.”
Russell will succeed Branch as committee chair after this Carnival.
Branch said it always takes until the Palace starts rising for people to get in the Carnival spirit.
Russell said the day felt “magical,” but he actually wished it was colder. He feels it’s not a “real” starting day build unless it’s below zero and he can’t feel his fingertips.
“It’s warm,” Brandon Phelps said. “Too warm. Mother Nature’s not happy.”
The Colosseum has been scaled down by 10 feet, to 70 feet in diameter. Baker said he would have gone 20 feet smaller, but the IPW 101 talked him down to 10, and they were making quick work on Sunday.
“Great crew,” Baker said.
Branch said that if they cut 340 blocks a day for five days, they’ll have what they need. He estimated that they would take around 2,500 blocks out of Lake Flower, but they’re cutting 3,600. With thin ice, it takes more blocks to build higher.
Branch expects they’ll form “night crews” to work later shifts and keep the build moving to meet deadline.
The original Colosseum was built using slave labor. The IPW uses a kinder word: “volunteers.”
Branch said they are always looking for more volunteers, and there is plenty to be done this week.
“The more the merrier,” Branch said.
And on Sunday, the IPW 101 were merry.
“Excited to finally be here,” Joe Plumb said as he scraped blocks flat and uniform.
“This is my favorite part of Carnival,” Heather Rudisill said as she floated ice blocks downstream. She has been waiting for this.
Justin Pallack said he’s been part of the IPW for four years and it’s the “camaraderie and community” that brings him back.
“All the people you see here, they came down one day. Now they come back for years and years and years,” Branch said.
Mark Weller, who has been part of the IPW since he moved to town in 1985, said his friend Bill Madden, an IPW worker since 1981, has probably designed and built more Ice Palaces than anyone alive. He learned the techniques, skills and mathematics from the “old timers,” gathered a core group he calls the “Dirty Dozen” and has been perfecting their methods ever since.
Blueprints seen at the site on Sunday show towering archways leading into the circular Colosseum, where the throne room for Carnival Royalty will be set up. There will be stadium-style seats and ice sculptures all over inside the room.
After a pitch from Plumb last year, the Palace will be lit with a new LED lighting system.
