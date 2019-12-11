POTSDAM — Clarkson University Professor Jim Peploski will again bring “Dr. Jim’s Chemistry Magic Show,” to the community, Dec. 14, from 3-4 p.m. in Room 360 of Clarkson’s Science Center.
The show, targeted to children and benefiting the Potsdam Holiday Fund, will feature 10 to 15 demonstrations, including a free sample of ice cream made by using liquid nitrogen.
Each family or individual attending is asked to bring one new, unwrapped toy or gift to donate to the fund, or a monetary contribution.
The Potsdam Holiday Fund provides new gifts, clothing, boots and food to families and senior citizens in need in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop.
The event is sponsored by Peploski, the Clarkson University Department of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science, and Clarkson’s Office of Student Life & Engagement.
