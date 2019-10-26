The Friends of Higley Flow State Park will hold their annual work day to prepare the cross country ski and snowshoe trails for the winter season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants will gather at the park maintenance building to fill out volunteer forms and get instructions.
Those attending are asked to dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear and bring gloves. Those having a set of loppers are asked to bring them.
Each fall, volunteers do a variety of tasks to ready the trails for the winter season. All are invited to participate. Tasks range from picking up branches to trimming back the edges of trails, putting out signage and spreading woodchips, to name a few. There is something for everyone regardless of fitness level.
After completion of work, participants are invited to stop by the lodge for hot cider and doughnuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.