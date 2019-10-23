CLAYTON — In the wake of two rejections from St. Lawrence Seaway authorities for intermittent shipping, Save the River has called for the shipping season to end early to allow for the further lowering of water levels.
John M. Peach, executive director of the nonprofit, wrote another letter Wednesday to the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., entities that operate the Seaway on the U.S. and Canadian sides, respectively, this time urging them to close the seaway on Dec. 1, thirty days early. An early conclusion to shipping could allow the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board to increase outflows from Lake Ontario through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.
Raising outflows could further lower water levels, Mr. Peach contends, at least before they have to reduce outflows at the end of the year to form a stable ice sheet. The river board typically lowers outflows gradually through the fall and into winter so the water can form a stable ice cover during the winter and prevent ice jams. Outflows then increase once more.
Water levels of the Great Lakes remain above average, and Mr. Peach wrote that if they stay high, he fears riparians and shoreline business owners could face another year of widespread flooding like this year and in 2017.
“We understand that a call for the early closure of shipping may cause scheduling and logistics challenges for the shipping industry, and perhaps some supply chain disruption in Great Lakes ports. However, making that decision now would allow for shippers to make plans to adjust their schedules while there is still time,” he wrote.
Outflows have been at sustained record levels for almost the entire summer in an attempt to mitigate record-high water levels, but have been decreasing since Aug. 20 to provide safer conditions for commercial shipping freighters, help reduce cross-currents and erosion. As Lake Ontario’s level drops, St. Lawrence River velocities increase as the same volume of water passes through a lower and narrower river making it necessary to reduce outflows in order to manage the dangerous currents.
Mr. Peach wrote twice to Seaway authorities in July and earlier this month calling for temporary, routine shutdowns of shipping, called patterning, so the river board could raise outflows. They rejected his request both times.
“Many of our shoreline businesses such as marinas, restaurants, hotels, and fishing guides have suffered significant losses this season due to the effects of the extreme high water. It will be difficult for them to make up those losses,” Mr. Peach wrote in his Wednesday letter. “We are asking the shipping industry for the third time to shoulder their share of the burdens caused by the water levels.”
