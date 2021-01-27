CLAYTON — Familiar features of the annual Save the River Winter Environmental Conference will abide, but in its 32nd year and for the first time, the conference will exclusively take place online.
An environmental watchdog and advocacy group, Save the River was founded in 1978 and represents thousands of American and Canadian residents along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, seasonal visitors and the water itself.
Five topics across three days of presentations, as well as annual award announcements, comprise this year’s virtual series that begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, continues Wednesday and concludes Saturday, Feb. 6.
Save the River Executive Director John M. Peach said registration has been steady and corporate and personal sponsors have remained strong, despite the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
When the novel coronavirus gripped the north country only a few weeks after the organization’s 2020 winter conference, preliminary planning for 2021 had already been underway, Mr. Peach said. Subsequent reevaluations have led to the scheduling of fully virtual events facilitated on Zoom.
Opening the conference, environmental engineer Eric E. Murdock will focus on septic system installation at sites with limited space and soil depth. Mr. Murdock owns Onsite Engineering, based in Syracuse.
“Maybe that sounds like a dreary or smelly topic, but it’s important for people out on the islands and shorelines because it can be really tough to get septic out there,” Mr. Peach said.
Other presenters include Jessica L. Jock, environmental scientist for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Environment Division, on native mussels in St. Lawrence River tributaries; Rachel E. Schultz, an associate professor of wetland science at SUNY Brockport, on Lake Ontario coastal wetlands; Lawrence Gunther, conservationist and professional angler, on the health of the St. Lawrence River fishery; and Save the River’s Program Coordinator Lauren Eggleston, with education committee member Heather White, on the organization’s education programs.
The conference schedule is viewable on the Save the River website, where a suggested registration fee of $25 can be paid for Zoom link access.
Friend of the River honors will be awarded opening morning to Susan Smith, editor of Thousand Islands Life magazine, and north country teachers for leading and educating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A parent and grandparent, Mr. Peach said he cannot imagine teaching and developing ever-changing plans for in-person, virtual and hybrid instruction over the last year.
“These teachers are extraordinary,” he said. “The amount of work they’ve have to do to continue to educate children and teach about how to be stewards of our environment is amazing. I don’t know how they do it.”
Mr. Peach said the conference has historically been about more than presentations. Ecologists, wildlife biologists and other experts typically travel to Clayton’s 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel from Canada, neighboring villages and as far as New York City, Boston and Philadelphia. The St. Lawrence River and the Great Lakes, he said, naturally convene conference participants and foster camaraderie among environmental stewards.
“I hope, we all hope,” he said, “that next year we’re back in our lovely Harbor Hotel in Clayton doing it live.”
