POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Tony Collins has announced that David Schelly has been granted tenure and was promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of occupational therapy in the Earl R. and Barbara D. Lewis School of Health Sciences.
He received a special certificate in environmental affairs and his bachelor of science degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. He received his master of science degree and Ph.D., both in sociology, from the University of Wisconsin, where he was trained in ethnomethodology and grounded theory.
His research interests are in health behavior and communication, social determinants of health, and social epidemiology. His most recent research has focused on clinical relevance and randomized controlled trial study design, ultimately to improve clinicians’ ability to conduct good evidence-based practice.
He is a member of the American Sociological Association, the American Occupational Therapy Association, and the International Society for Autism Research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.