Scholarships, prizes up for grabs at SUNY Canton Engineers Week Open House

SUNY Canton students Jessica Fischer, Buffalo, right, and Patrick Anunziatta, Schenectady, operate a blender bike during engineering day activities at SUNY Canton’s Nevaldine Hall a few years ago. Mr. Anunziatta was powering the blender, held by Ms. Flisher, by cycling in place. Plaindealer

 Jason Hunter

CANTON — SUNY Canton is resuming its annual Engineers Week Open House for kids of all ages and families from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 and will feature a raffle for a chance to win SUNY Canton scholarships.

The free event aims to inspire students to pursue STEM careers and offer a glimpse into the college’s tech-focused programs. Guests can learn about robotics, meet the college’s award-winning steel bridge team, test out virtual reality equipment, learn about game design principles and more.

