Scholarships, prizes up for grabs at SUNY Canton Engineers Week Open House

CANTON — SUNY Canton is resuming its annual Engineers Week Open House for kids of all ages and families from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 and will feature a raffle for a chance to win SUNY Canton scholarships.
The free event aims to inspire students to pursue STEM careers and offer a glimpse into the college’s tech-focused programs. Guests can learn about robotics, meet the college’s award-winning steel bridge team, test out virtual reality equipment, learn about game design principles and more.
“We have some exciting activities and demonstrations planned, including an opportunity for students to compete in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” in our state-of-the-art Esports Arena,” said Dean of the Canino School of Engineering Technology Michael J. Newtown.
The winner of the tournament will win a $50 gift card to the SUNY Canton bookstore. There will also be a raffle for attending high school juniors and seniors to win $2,000 and $1,400 SUNY Canton scholarships.
The event, which was last held in 2019, commemorates National Engineers Week, which is dedicated to increasing understanding of, and interest in, engineering and technology careers.
