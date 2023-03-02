Fire crews from the city of Watertown, town of Watertown and Fort Drum fight a fire on Newell Street in 2018. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — Two federal grant programs that provide millions of dollars to support local fire departments are on the verge of expiration, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said he’s pushing hard to make sure they get renewed.

In a virtual press conference Thursday, Sen. Schumer said he’s worried about the impending expiration of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs, which are due to shut down on Sept. 30. These grant programs provide money for equipment and staff for professional and volunteer fire departments annually, and have been in place since 1999.

