Schumer touts Inflation Reduction Act for region

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., walks out of the Senate Chamber on Sunday celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

After the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is highlighting how the new legislation could improve life for the north country.

The legislation, which addresses dozens of major priorities for Democrats, expanding clean energy investments, allowing for lower costs of prescription drugs, raising corporate taxes and cutting down the federal deficit, passed the Senate after a party-line vote Sunday.

