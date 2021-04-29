POTSDAM — Scoops ice cream stand in Potsdam, a favorite destination since the 1970s, is planning a grand reopening for the season in mid-May after upgrades to its 22 Main St. location.
Boarded-up windows over the next couple of weeks won’t mean bad news for the downtown business, but instead will allow a number of renovations that will make the business more customer friendly.
“One of our most significant additions will be a retractable awning over our front serving windows,” Duane Pelkey, who co-owns the business with his wife, Laurean, said. “This will protect our customers from both rain and the hot summer sun as they’re placing their orders.”
Other upgrades include new front windows, a new sign, fresh paint and deck improvements.
“We’ll also be adding an outdoor shade fabric over the side deck along with new composite benches,” Pelkey said.
This year, Scoops will feature hard ice cream products by Byrne Dairy and soft-serve from Hood.
The Pelkeys, who also own the year-round Yum Yum’s Chilly Delight frozen yogurt and ice cream store two doors down, have owned Scoops since early 2019.
