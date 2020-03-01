POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Tony Collins has announced that Jan Scrimgeour has been granted tenure and promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of physics in the School of Arts and Sciences.
His research interests involve the application of advanced optical microscopy for the visualization and characterization of nanostructured biological interfaces. He is especially interested in the interplay between the nanostructure, physics and biochemistry of cell-surface polymers and the roles of each in mediating interactions between tissue surfaces and the immune system. His work can shed light on chronic inflammatory conditions.
Last year, he was awarded a CAREER grant from the National Science Foundation for more than $541,000. Scrimgeour was awarded the grant for use on his project titled “CAREER: Understanding the Structure and Function of the Endothelial Glycocalyx through Single Molecule Visualization.”
He received his master of physics degree with first class honours in optoelectronics and laser engineering, from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh. He received his D.Phil. in condensed matter physics from the University of Oxford.
Before coming to Clarkson, Scrimgeour was a postdoctoral fellow at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Gothenburg University in Sweden.
