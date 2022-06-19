MASSENA — SeaComm Federal Credit Union recently awarded 10 students with the Shirley J. Eagles Memorial Scholarships.
Scholarships go to Colton resident Noah Rousell; also to Rhett Ashley and Samantha McGinnis of Norwood; Lauren Schack-Sehlmeyer of Malone; AunaMarie Shadle, Sophia Brown and Ryan Deshane of Massena; Lucas Hart and Abygail Clark of Bangor; and Wyatt Preve of Dickinson. Each student received a $500 scholarship.
Noah Rousell, son of Heather and Jeff Rousell of Colton, graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School with a grade point average of 97.42. As an avid volunteer, Noah dedicated his free time to many causes, including the Sky Community Partners, where he applied his passion for computer programming to improve the organization’s web page. Beginning in fall 2022, Noah will attend Brown University in Providence, R.I., where he will pursue a degree in computer science.
Rhett Ashley, son of Lawrence and Nicole Ashley of Norwood, graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School with a 94.21 grade point average. During his high school career, Rhett spent his time volunteering with the Nicandri Nature Center, Norwood Lake Poker Run and the Save the Fountain Project in Norwood. Rhett has been accepted to Clarkson University, where he will study biology beginning this fall.
Samantha McGinnis, daughter of Julie and Michael McGinnis of Norwood, concluded her high school career at Norwood-Norfolk Central School with a 92.45 grade point average. Throughout high school, Samantha was an avid volunteer while maintaining a part-time position at the Hometown Market & Deli in Norwood. Samantha will major in adolescent education and English at SUNY Geneseo, where she has been awarded the Geneseo Community Scholarship and American Red Cross Scholarship.
Lauren Schack-Sehlmeyer is the daughter of Amy and Kenneth Schack-Sehlmeyer of Malone. Lauren concluded her high school days at Brushton-Moira Central School with a grade point average of 98.99. During her high school career, Lauren spent her free time volunteering with the North Country Animal Shelter and National Honor Society. Lauren has been accepted to the Rochester Institute of Technology, where she has been awarded the RIT Presidential Scholarship and RIT Merit Scholarship. She will major in biomedical sciences in the fall 2022 semester.
AunaMarie Shadle, daughter of Danielle Chapman and Les Shadle of Massena, is a graduate of Massena Central School with a grade point average of 93.33. As an active member in the community, AunaMarie has spent her time volunteering with her local elementary school and the Rotary pancake breakfast, while maintaining a part-time position at the Coles Creek Marina. AunaMarie will attend SUNY Cortland beginning in the fall, where she will major in physical education.
Sophia Brown, daughter of Joseph and Danielle Brown of Massena, graduated from Massena Central School with a grade point average of 95.40. In addition to volunteering with the Massena Elks Club, Sophia also dedicated her time as a peer tutor and a volunteer with the Community Center Food Drive. Sophia will study math education/inclusive education at Nazareth College in fall 2022, where she has been awarded the Merit Scholarship.
Ryan Deshane is the son of William and Lisa Deshane of Massena, and a graduate of Massena Central. Ryan has concluded his high school education with a grade point average of 89.60. While attending school, Ryan was inducted into the National Honor Society, and volunteered his time with Kids Night Out and Make a Difference Day. Ryan will attend Nazareth College come fall 2022, where he will study communications and media.
Lucas Hart, son of Tiffany White of Bangor, graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School with a GPA of 96.89. Throughout high school, Lucas spent his time volunteering with the National Honor Society, New Vision Class and his church youth group. Lucas also maintained part-time positions at Bonesteel’s Gardening Center and Martin’s on Main. Lucas will attend SUNY Potsdam, where he will major in criminal justice this fall.
Wyatt Preve is the son of Penny Kuhn of Dickinson. Wyatt graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School with a grade point average of 96.04. During his high school career, Wyatt was a member of the high school band, varsity basketball team, and also served as a volunteer with his church music team. Wyatt will be attending the University of Albany in the fall, where he will study biology.
Abygail Clark, daughter of Brianne and Chad Clark of Bangor, graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School with a grade point average of 96.20. Throughout high school, Abygail maintained her position on the high honor roll and was a member of her high school band, where she played the alto saxophone. Abygail will attend Clarkson University beginning this fall, where she will study aerospace engineering.
The SeaComm Shirley J. Eagles scholarships are awarded each year to college- bound students in memory of longtime SeaComm employee Shirley Eagles, who lost her life in a car accident in 2004. Winners are selected based on a wide variety of criteria including academics, volunteer service, scholastic awards, and financial need. The entire SeaComm family is very proud of the 2022 award winners.
