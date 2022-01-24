MASSENA — SeaComm has appointed Brian Mullen to the position of indirect dealer relationship manager at the credit union’s headquarters.
Mullen comes to SeaComm with more than four years’ experience in the credit union industry and a passion for member service.
“We are extremely fortunate to onboard such high quality talent,” said Scott A. Wilson, president and chief executive officer, in a prepared statement. “We recognize the key to our success is our employees. Brian is a fine addition to our management team and will work hard to meet the overall expectations of providing our members exceptional service.”
Mullen has held numerous positions in the financial sector, including branch supervisor. In his new role, Mullen oversees the daily operations of the Indirect Lending department, as well as managing relationships with local dealers.
“I am excited to be part of the SeaComm family,” Mullen said in press release from the credit union. “I hope to have an impact on my team and help people achieve their financial dreams.”
Mullen attended high school in Dallas, Pa. He and his wife Christina reside in Massena, along with their three children.
