MASSENA — SeaComm has announced five internal promotions.
Sarah Mitchell of Massena is now the assistant vice president of risk management, based at the credit union’s headquarters. Ms. Mitchell began her career with SeaComm in 2015, and most recently served as risk manager. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont in Burlington, and completed her certification in compliance through NAFCU, which has designated her as a Certified Compliance Officer. In her new position, she will continue to oversee the Risk Management department as well as Payment Operations.
Wendy Vatter of Brasher Falls has moved into the role of assistant vice president of human resources. Ms. Vatter joined SeaComm in 2013, and has served in the positions of human resources specialist, senior human resources specialist and human resources manager. She studied at Mater Dei College where she earned an associate degree in business management. In her new role, she oversees the human resources functions of the organization.
Tyler LeBoeuf of Massena has been promoted to marketing communications manager at the credit union’s headquarters. Mr. LeBoeuf began his career with SeaComm in 2013, and previously served as marketing communications specialist. In his new position, he manages the daily operations of the marketing department, including the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward Program. He holds an associate degree from SUNY Genesee Community College in Batavia.
Tara Cusworth of Massena is now the mortgage manager, based at the credit union’s headquarters. Ms. Cusworth has been with the credit union since 2008, and most recently served as mortgage loan officer. In her new role, Tara oversees the daily operations of the mortgage department, and reports directly to the assistant vice president of loan operations.
Chantel Johnston of Canton has been promoted to the position of senior marketing multimedia specialist. Ms. Johnston has been with SeaComm since 2012, and previously served as marketing multimedia specialist. In her new role, she will continue to oversee the credit union’s website and social media platforms. She holds associate degrees from North Country Community College and SUNY Canton.
“We have an extremely dedicated talent pool at the credit union and we absolutely value the opportunity of promoting internally,” Scott A. Wilson, President & Chief Executive Officer said in a prepared statement.
