MASSENA — SeaComm has announced new staff and internal promotions within the organization.

Jess Roach of Adams has been promoted to Interim Branch Manager at SeaComm’s Watertown branch location. Prior to joining the SeaComm team, Jess served as Senior Loan Officer at United Neighbors Credit Union, which merged with SeaComm in 2021. Jess is a graduate of Watertown City High School, and she brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial service industry to the position. In her new role, Jess oversees branch operations, including teller and lending functions, and ensures high member service standards.

