MASSENA — SeaComm has announced new staff and internal promotions within the organization.
Jess Roach of Adams has been promoted to Interim Branch Manager at SeaComm’s Watertown branch location. Prior to joining the SeaComm team, Jess served as Senior Loan Officer at United Neighbors Credit Union, which merged with SeaComm in 2021. Jess is a graduate of Watertown City High School, and she brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial service industry to the position. In her new role, Jess oversees branch operations, including teller and lending functions, and ensures high member service standards.
Mark Kalloz of Essex Junction, VT, has been appointed to the role of Assistant Branch Manager at SeaComm’s Essex, VT branch location. Mark was specifically hired for the position, and he came to the credit union with more than 11 years of management experience. Mark is originally from Gettysburg, PA, and he studied at Shepherd College in West Virginia before earning his master’s degree from Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia. In his new role, Mark helps lead the branch team, and manages the teller and lending functions under the direction of the Branch Manager.
Amber Burke of Massena was recently promoted to Accounting Manager, based at the credit union’s headquarters. In her new capacity, Amber supervises the daily operations and workflow of the Accounting department. Since joining SeaComm in 2013, Amber has served in numerous roles including Accounting Clerk, Accounting Specialist, Senior Accounting Specialist, and most recently Staff Accountant. Amber holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and is presently pursuing an additional degree at Brandman University. She is currently a member of the Young Professional Commission of the New York State Credit Union Association.
Shawn Spadaccini of South Colton has been appointed to the position of Assistant Branch Manager at SeaComm’s Potsdam branch location. Shawn was specifically hired for the position, and he has held numerous roles in the financial service industry throughout his career, including Teller, Personal Banker, and Loan Operations Representative. Shawn earned his associate degree from SUNY Canton, where is he currently studying to complete his bachelor’s degree in finance. In his new role, Shawn assists in managing the daily operations of the branch while empowering staff to deliver quality member service.
“We are fortunate to have a deep-bench of talent at the Credit Union. As we continue to grow it is essential for us to look to our own ranks and provide advancement opportunities to those who have demonstrated the necessary institutional knowledge, critical thinking skills and personal drive to do what it takes to be successful”, states Scott A. Wilson, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are lucky to have both seasoned employees and experienced new staff who bring substantial knowledge to key functions of our business. I am proud to have these individuals on our staff, who will assist us in moving our organization forward”, he adds.
SeaComm is a member owned financial cooperative, headquartered in Massena with over 52,600 members and assets exceeding $775 million. The credit union has nine branches located in Massena, Potsdam, Malone, Canton, Ogdensburg, Plattsburgh, South Burlington, Essex, and Watertown. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties, New York and Grand Isle, Chittenden and Franklin Counties, Vermont.
