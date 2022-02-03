MASSENA — SeaComm is pleased to announce the recipients of the annual President’s Award for Service Excellence. At the end of each year, the credit union calculates the overall average of every employee who received surveys on their delivery of service both externally and internally. Ten employees have been recognized with this honor for their outstanding service in 2021.
“We are extremely proud of all these individuals and the work all of our employees perform and their consistency in delivering exceptional member service,” said Scott A. Wilson, president and chief executive officer. “All were recognized for their high achievement in this area with their names on a permanent plaque, an appreciation certificate, gift and a lunch.”
The 2021 President’s Award recipients are as follows: Rose LaPoint-Matthews, senior teller, Canton Branch; Lily Pomainville, FSA, Canton branch; Mackenzie Perkins, FSR/teller, Stearns Street Branch; Carla Mitchell, senior teller, Malone branch; Vanessa Planty, CCR, call center; Katie Seidel, payment operations representative, Payment Operations; Noah McCarthy, help desk technician, Information Systems; Audra LaShomb, EFT/ACH specialist, Payment Operations; Maggie Wilkins, Payment Operations manager; and Ashley Conway, lending operations representative, Risk Management.
“We absolutely know why SeaComm is so successful. We have a talented, smart, hard-working staff, which takes great pride in their work of serving our members,” adds Wilson. “We do have high expectations and are committed to maintaining that standard, moreover, we are incredibly fortunate to have dedicated employees who live our service values.”
