SeaComm announces Summer Grant Program recipient

MASSENA — SeaComm recently selected Jacob Perry as the 2022 Summer Grant Program Recipient.
The program was created by the credit union to give local youth the opportunity to help start and grow a new business.
Jacob is a student at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, and started his business, Jake’s Campfire Wood, to sell firewood to homes and seasonal camps in the area. The funds will be used to assist with the purchase of a trailer, allowing Jacob to distribute wood to more locations.
To learn about Jake’s Campfire Wood, visit: jakes-campfire-wood.business.site.
