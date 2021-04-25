ESSEX, VERMONT — SeaComm Credit Union recently celebrated the official opening of its ninth branch location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 16. The Essex branch finalized construction at 25 Carmichael St. and was open to the public on April 19.
“We are delighted to be a part of the greater Essex community and that our new location at 25 Carmichael Street will give us access to a highly visible, ever-expanded retail location,” Scott A. Wilson, SeaComm President and Chief Executive Officer said in a prepared statement.
Keeping in line with COVID-19 restrictions, the private celebratory event was attended by SeaComm Board of Directors, President/CEO, senior leadership team, and branch staff. They were joined by representatives of the project design team, P. W. Campbell.
SeaComm’s Essex location is a 3,500-square-foot branch that offers an array of services for all financial needs. The new branch includes a two-lane drive-through area, an ATM and a charging station for electronic vehicles to assist in reducing overall emissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.