MASSENA — SeaComm recently presented a check for $15,000 to the Back the Pack Program of Massena.
The Back the Pack Program provides healthy meals to less fortunate children at all four elementary schools in Massena. The program operates through donations and community support.
“We really appreciate the help of SeaComm and the rest of our community,” Back the Pack Committee Chairperson Julianne Paquin said in a press release from the organization. “The ongoing support from SeaComm has made our program the success that it is.”
There is more information on Back the Pack Program at www.massenabackthepack.org.
