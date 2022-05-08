SeaComm delivers supply donation for Ukraine

SeaComm recently delivered a donation of supplies in support of Lydia’s Warm Fuzzies for Ukraine. The initiative was created by Lydia Janovsky, Massena Central 3rd-grade student and granddaughter of longtime SeaComm employee Jerry Manor. The donated supplies included hygiene products, pet food and stuffed animals, which will be sent to Ukrainian soldiers, refugees and children affected by the ongoing crisis. If you are encouraged to give, items can be dropped off at the front entrance inside the main door of Massena High School until Friday. Pictured are SeaComm Business Development Manager Jerry Manor and Massena Central 3rd-grade student Lydia Janovsky. SeaComm photo

MASSENA —

