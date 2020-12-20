SeaComm recently completed a $25,000, five-year pledge donation in support of the Massena Hospital Foundation. The funds have been used to support the foundation’s mission to enhance patient care and ensure the needs of the public are met by the hospital. The foundation works in partnership with hospital staff to bridge gaps for equipment purchases, technology upgrades and patient comfort initiatives. Pictured from left are Massena Hospital Foundation Executive Director Julia Rose and SeaComm President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson. SeaComm Photo
