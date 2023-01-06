SeaComm donates to St. Lawrence Health

SeaComm recently donated $5,000 in support of the St. Lawrence Health Foundation. The funds will be used to assist the foundation in fulfilling their mission to provide skilled and compassionate care to local residents, and promote wellness in the community. With help from volunteers and donors like SeaComm, the foundation is able to serve patients across Northern New York and the St. Lawrence region. Pictured (l to r) from the St. Lawrence Health Foundation are Manager of the Annual Fund Samantha Coffey, Executive Director April Grant, and SeaComm President & Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson. SeaComm photo
