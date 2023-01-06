SeaComm recently donated $5,000 in support of the St. Lawrence Health Foundation. The funds will be used to assist the foundation in fulfilling their mission to provide skilled and compassionate care to local residents, and promote wellness in the community. With help from volunteers and donors like SeaComm, the foundation is able to serve patients across Northern New York and the St. Lawrence region. Pictured (l to r) from the St. Lawrence Health Foundation are Manager of the Annual Fund Samantha Coffey, Executive Director April Grant, and SeaComm President & Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson. SeaComm photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.